Hunters ask: Where’s the meat? It’s at closed-down processor in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) -Anonymous complaints about “smell issues” brought health inspectors to 4J Processing in the 400 block of Pine Tree Road in Longview Monday.
There, inspectors discovered a new operator had taken over the building still owned by Skinner’s Meat Processing Co. The city says 4J Processing of Harleton failed to obtain proper permits, and a notice of violation was issued.
The city says other issues were also found. The violation notice says the new operator must request a certificate of occupancy and obtain a health permit. The facility was ordered closed until this has been completed.
About a dozen people were in the parking lot of 4J Processing watching the old Skinner’s sign taken down. They, like Brad Scarlett, were all customers and hunters who wanted to know the status of their deer.
“Just came out here to find out if I have meat left or not. Nobody really knows what’s going on other than they got shut down. Hearing some of the meat’s bad, and some of it’s still good,” Scarlett said.
Shawn Hara, a spokesman for the City of Longview, said inspectors found problems with a walk-in cooler.
“There were some issues with the temperature of the meat being stored. And also there was some, basically what they refer to as sound conditions, of just the condition of the meat due to the storage there,” Hara said.
R.J. Ross says he brought in a deer that he figured would yield about 100 pounds of venison.
“I can’t get my meat. They’ve had it since the middle of November, and I don’t know if anybody’s going to get it - any meat,” Ross stated.
There were a lot of people in and out of the parking lot looking for some kind of answers since ...
“Hunters spend a lot of money - license and tags and fuel and time off from work or whatever to go to do this - to have what the states limit you to what you have in the freezer, and hell. you can’t even get it from these people,” Ross said.
Bob Goodman said he’s been taking his deer to the same place for processing for years, and he’s not alone.
“I know between myself and friends we’ve got seven deer in there,” Goodman said.
Customers who stopped were ...
“Very disappointed. They ought to be telling us something,” Scarlett stated.
The operations of the business has changed hands, but not the property, and the city is not sure when that happened.
“I don’t know for sure, what the situation is, or the agreement is between the previous operator and the current operator. The biggest thing the city is concerned with is making sure that the food is safe,” Hara added.
Though officials declined to say how many animals were spoiled, sources tell us there are at least several dozen.
