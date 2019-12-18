Haze from compost burn reported over downtown Longview

A dense haze is building over areas near downtown Longview Wednesday morning.
By Lane Luckie | December 18, 2019 at 6:15 AM CST - Updated December 18 at 6:25 AM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A dense haze is building in areas near downtown Longview Wednesday morning.

According to the Longview Fire Department, the haze is from a large compost burn on Swinging Bridge Road.

Cold temperature are reportedly contributing to an increase in visible smoke from the blaze that started Sunday.

Much of the compost in the now-burning pile came from the trees and limbs downed during a round of severe storms in May.

Longview firefighters and the Texas A&M Forest Service are monitoring the fire, which had grown to about four acres by Monday.

The compost site is scheduled to remain closed for the rest of the week.

