Gunman orders customers to floor in 1 of 2 robberies

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — A gunman robbed two convenience stores within about 15 minutes and, during one of the holdups, ordered customers to the floor at gunpoint.
Now authorities think they know who did it.
Texarkana, Texas, police say they have warrants to arrest 18-year-old Jaylan Hayes on two counts of aggravated robbery.
And they’re circulating his photo and surveillance camera images in hopes someone can help find him.
Someone robbed E-Z Mart on Richmond Road about 12:41 a.m. Tuesday then held up an Exxon on South Lake Drive about 15 minutes later.
“Both times, he was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerks,” police spokesman Shawn Vaughn said.
“There were actually some customers there in the store of Exxon. He pointed the gun at them and ordered them to the ground.”
In each case, the robber got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was injured.
“Businesses, you do want to be on your toes,” Vaughn advised.
That’s because such crimes increase when more people are out and about this this time of year, he said.
The Police Department has more officers patroling the streets, Vaughn added, but authorities still need help from citizens to deter crime.
“If they see something that doesn’t feel right, give us a call. Pick up the phone and dial 911. We will be more than happy to come and check that person out,” he said.
“We can’t be everywhere, so we rely on the community’s help to help identify some of these situations.”
Police urge anyone who knows anything about Hayes or the robberies to call them at (903) 798-3116 or call Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.
Texarkana, Texas, police say these surveillance camera images show the gunman who robbed two convenience stores — an E-Z Mart on Richmond Road and an Exxon on South Lake Drive — within about 15 minutes early the morning of Dec. 17.
