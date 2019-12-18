Grass fire threatens structure in Winona, crews responding

WINONA, TEXAS (KLTV) - Smith County crews are responding to a large grass fire in the Winona area.
According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, crews were called to a smoke investigation in the 10,800 block of County Road 3116 on Wednesday. When they arrived they discovered a grass fire that covered about three to four acres.
Brooks said they are bringing in water tankers to combat the fire. The fire is currently endangering one structure.
Crews from Winona, Sabina, Chapel Hill, Jackson, the Forestry Service and Smith County ESD District 2 are responding.
