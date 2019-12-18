1877 Bell Memorial to be dedicated by Marshall Fire Department

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall is inviting the public to join them as they dedicate their new 1877 Bell Memorial.
According to a press release, the dedication will take place on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. The release said Chief Reggie Cooper will present a brief program around the new bell memorial, which will be followed by refreshments and fellowship in the Community Room at Central Fire Station located at 601 S. Grove Street, Marshall, Texas.
Attendees are asked to park across the street at the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Life Center parking lot. For those who have a mobility impairment, there are accessible parking spots at the station.
“This project has been made possible by financial grants and gifts made by the Marshall Lions Club as well as many citizens and businesses in our community,” stated Chief Reggie Cooper of the Marshall Fire Department.
The release said the 1877 fire bell served as the first fire alarm system for the city for many years during the late 19th century.
