WEBXTRA: Carthage prepares for state title game against Waco Le Vega

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - When the Carthage Bulldogs kickoff Friday against Waco Le Vega in the 4A Division I championship, it will be the earliest they have started a game this year.
Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The good thing for coach Scott Suratt is that the last time the Bulldogs won state in 2017, they kicked off at 11 a.m. so he already has a good itinerary put together.
The game will still be tough. The Bulldogs and Pirates have been responsible for the past four state titles in 4A DI. Le Vega won it last year and in 2015 while Carthage won back to back titles in 2016 and 2017.
