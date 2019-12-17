Video: Top Teens of Tyler hosting black tie dinner for 50th anniversary of Top Teens of America

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Linda Lewis with Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. spoke with Kayla Lyons on East Texas Now about the Top Teens of Tyler.
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Top Teens of America, they are holding a black tie dinner at Harvey Hall on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.
The keynote speaker at the dinner will be First TTA National President Mrs. Harnell Price Williams,
Tickets are $50 and may be purchased from members of TLOD, Inc.
For more information, you may call 903-705-5732, 903-570-6541, 903-372-9791, or email rosecitytlod@gmail.com.
