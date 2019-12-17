Upshur County Sheriff’s Office identifies victims of Sunday’s shooting

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - From the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office:
Next of kin has been notified in the shooting deaths of two individuals on Sunday night near Perrywinkle Road in Upshur County.
Deceased at the scene were:
Cara Franchaele Cardinal, of Upshur County, 42 years of age.
Bernard Furstonberg III, of Upshur County, 60 years of age.
Gay Coleman Wagner, of Upshur County, 68 years of age, was injured by gunshot in this incident and was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
This case is still under investigation. It should be noted that all parties related to this incident are believed to have known each other. Autopsies were ordered for the deceased persons.
