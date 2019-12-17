Tyler Lee head football coach accepts coaching job at UT San Antonio

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Lee’s head football coach, who led his team to the school’s first playoff appearance since 2014 this year, has accepted a coaching position at the University of Texas at San Antonio.
Coach Jeff Traylor will be joining his bother, who recently accepted the head coach position at UT San Antonio.
According to a statement from Tyler ISD, the school district’s Athletics Department will hold a press conference on the staffing change at 1 p.m. today in the Robert E. Lee High School Fine Arts Center located at 411 ESE Loop 323.
KLTV’s Michael Coleman will be attending the press conference, and we’ll have the live stream on East Texas Now.
“It is with mixed emotions that I am announcing that Tyler Lee Head Football Coach, Kurt Traylor, will be leaving Tyler ISD to take a position with UTSA Football, where Coach Traylor’s brother has recently been named the head coach of the Roadrunner football program," Tyler ISD Athletic Director Greg Priest said in a press release. “We appreciate all of Coach Traylor’s contributions to the Tyler Lee football program and the accomplishments of this season which include the school’s first playoff appearance since 2014 and numerous All-District player awards.”
According to a press release, Traylor served as the Red Raiders’ head coach for three seasons. This year, the Tyler Lee football team advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
“I would like to start off by saying thank you to all of the Tyler ISD administration and teachers for your support of our players and coaches the last three years,” Traylor said. “Second, I would like to thank all of the football players that believed in me and made this job the best 3 years of my life. Thank you so much! “
Priest said the Tyler ISD Athletic Department wishes Traylor and his family the best of luck in San Antonio. He added that they will soon begin the search for a new head coach to build on the strong foundation that Traylor established.
The job opening for Tyler Lee’s next Head Football Coach will be posted today, the press release stated.
Anyone who plans to attend the press conference must go through TISD’s Office of Communications, so the guard gate will allow you access. The phone number is (903) 262-1064.
