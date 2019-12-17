Tyler-based St. Paul Children’s Foundation hopes to raise $350K in year-end appeal

History in the community: St. Paul’s Children’s Foundation was established in 1990. At that time, the St. Paul neighborhood in East Tyler was home to gangs, drugs, and other criminal activity. The neighborhood was held captive, residents lived in fear, and children didn’t play outside. A transformational question asked by a little boy one Sunday morning changed everything. He asked a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church if anyone could attend. That one question led to the creation of the faith-based mission, St. Paul’s Children’s Foundation.