Tyler-based St. Paul Children’s Foundation hopes to raise $350K in year-end appeal

From the St. Paul’s Children’s Foundation
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - St. Paul Children’s Foundation is launching its 2019 Year-End Campaign and seeks to raise $350,000 from the community to assist in funding services provided to children and their families in East Texas. St. Paul serves Thirty-one (31) East Texas Counties. The organization has five areas of focus: A Pediatric Medical Clinic; A Pediatric Dental Clinic; Food Pantry/ Clothes Closet/ Mental Health and Wellness and Community Partnerships.
“St Paul Children’s Foundation prioritizes health, hope, and healing for East Texas Children and their families,” said Melissa Brigman, the 2019 Honorary Annual Campaign Chairman. “Please join me and others who believe so strongly in why this organization exists. St. Paul Children’s Foundation values children, community, faith, family, health, and service. It believes in empowering children and families to thrive by meeting their physical, mental and spiritual needs,” said Mrs. Brigman.
Services to the community: St. Paul Children’s Foundation, with the help of board members, organization volunteers, and community donors provided more than 173 tons of food to East Texans. This represents 2,930 households in East Texas. Eight hundred and six were new clients this year. Donations from the community allowed St. Paul to distribute over 103,100 items through the clothes closet.
The organization provided quality care for more than 9,600 patients in the medical clinic and more than 4,700 patients in the dental clinic. Of these, 903 were new medical patients, and 592 were new dental patients. St. Paul provided more than 600 children with new school uniforms, socks, shoes, and underwear for the beginning of the school year.
“The community’s assistance enables us to provide these services, and they are critical services for those we serve. I am grateful to so many of you in the Tyler and surrounding East Texas area for supporting this mission. You have made such a significant difference, ”said Sharlyn May, the organization’s executive director. “We simply could not do this without you.”
History in the community: St. Paul’s Children’s Foundation was established in 1990. At that time, the St. Paul neighborhood in East Tyler was home to gangs, drugs, and other criminal activity. The neighborhood was held captive, residents lived in fear, and children didn’t play outside. A transformational question asked by a little boy one Sunday morning changed everything. He asked a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church if anyone could attend. That one question led to the creation of the faith-based mission, St. Paul’s Children’s Foundation.
In 1990, the church began the Wonderful Wednesday after school program, the Clothes Closet, and Food Pantry. In 1996, St. Paul’s Children’s Foundation added the Khakis for Kids and medical and dental clinics to Wonderful Wednesday. Clothes Closet, and Food Pantry services and continue to provide all programs which serve children and their families in our community.