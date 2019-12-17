Three teenagers walk away from rollover wreck in Gladewater with minor injuries

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Three teenagers are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries following a rollover wreck in Gladewater.
According to the Gladewater Fire Department, the crash happened Monday around 7:30 p.m. on Phillips Springs Road.
They tell us all three teenagers were under the age of 18.
One of the teens was trapped in the pickup truck after the crash and was forced to be cut from the vehicle.
Gladewater Fire said all three minors were taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Longview.
They are expected to be okay.
No word on what caused the crash. Police are investigating.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.