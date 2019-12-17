Selection Committee announces finalists for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

Hurts has compiled 4,889 yards of total offense (3,634 passing, 1,255 rushing) and is second among OU quarterbacks in single-season rushing yards and rushing touchdowns (Jack Mildren had 1,289 rushing yards and 20 rushing TDs in 1971). He is just four total TDs shy of the school record of 55 set by Sam Bradford in 2008. Hurts was also a finalist for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. This is Jalen’s second time to be a finalist for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. The first time was his freshman year at Alabama.