Police say car connects Longview robbery, Overton incident

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police Department released the following statement regarding a shooting that occurred as a result of an alleged home robbery on Sunday.
On December 15, 2019 at 1:52 p.m., Longview Police were dispatched to a robbery in the 1400 Block of East Fairmont Street. When officers arrived the victim initially told them that three suspects had come to his home, and once he opened the door, they robbed him. The victim said as they were leaving he fired several rounds from a handgun at them, and may have struck the car they were in.
Later in the evening police received information that the car involved in this robbery, along with the suspects, was involved in an incident in Overton, Texas. As police investigated further they were able to determine that one of the occupants of the car used in the robbery, identified as 26 year-old LaDarius Breon Dockins Bell, of Tyler, was struck by gunfire. This is an on-going investigation and more information could be released as the investigation progresses.
When asked whether Ladarius Bell died from the robbery victim’s gunshots, police said that they are unable to confirm, as they are still investigating.
