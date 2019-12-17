Police say car connects Longview robbery, Overton incident

Later in the evening police received information that the car involved in this robbery, along with the suspects, was involved in an incident in Overton, Texas. As police investigated further they were able to determine that one of the occupants of the car used in the robbery, identified as 26 year-old LaDarius Breon Dockins Bell, of Tyler, was struck by gunfire. This is an on-going investigation and more information could be released as the investigation progresses.