18 people arrested in Amarillo on sex trafficking related charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 18 people have been arrested in Amarillo on charges related to sex trafficking and human exploitation.
The Amarillo Police Department’s Specialized Operations Division and Special Victims Unit made the arrests after a mult-day mission.
Officers worked in undercover roles to identify and arrest suspects for online solicitation of a minor, prostitution and other charges.
There were three arrests for online solicitation of a minor:
- Alejandro Delgado
- Takoda Berry
- Alexander Hearn. Hearn also faces charges of resisting arrest.
There were 15 arrests for prostitution:
- Nicole Wagner. Wagner also has three misdemeanor traffic warrants.
- Dawnyell Barbaree
- Katherine Lee. Lee also faces charges for possession of a controlled substance.
- Alexus Green
- Misty Ray
- Keiaubryi Torrez
- Brandi Case
- Megahn Williams
- Brittany Duvall. Duvall also has a misdemeanor traffic warrant.
- Kristina Moon. Moon also has a misdemeanor traffic warrant.
- Benjamin Locklear
- Elisia Ramirez
- April Montes
- Aubrey Garcia
- Ariel Romero
The Amarillo Police Department says it recognizes that human trafficking is a very real problem in Amarillo.
The department interviews people arrested of prostitution in order to identify if they are human trafficking victims or if they know of anyone who is being trafficked.
The Amarillo Police Department says it will continue to conduct these types of operations to reduce prostitution and human trafficking in Amarillo.
If you know of a person who is involved in human trafficking, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.
