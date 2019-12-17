Palestine man charged with capital murder in connection with infant son’s death

From the Palestine Police Department
PALESTINE, Texas (News Release) - On Saturday, December 14th, 4-month-old infant Nathaniel Torrez died just after 6 p.m. in a Houston hospital. The infant was initially brought in to the Palestine Regional Medical Center ER unresponsive on November 12th. Doctors discovered that the infant had numerous rib fractures, a fractured right arm and a skull fracture that led to a brain bleed. The infant was then transported to Houston for further treatment.
An autopsy was performed on Sunday, with the infant’s death being ruled a homicide.
The father of the infant, Jerry Torrez, 34, of Palestine, was initially arrested by Palestine Police on November 12th at the Palestine Regional ER for the charge of Injury to a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury. The father was booked into the Anderson County jail where he has remained since his arrest.
On November 14th, PPD Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the child’s mother, Adalinn Avellaneda, 26 of Palestine. Avellaneda was arrested on November 15th in Houston by Houston Police. Avellaneda was charged with Endangering a Child. Avellaneda is being held in the Anderson County Jail with a $500,000 bond.
On December 17, PPD Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Jerry Torrez for Capital Murder. The warrant was signed by 369th District Court Judge Michael Davis. Torrez will be held with no bond.
“This has been an emotional case. No child should ever have to experience this.” Interim Police Chief Mark Harcrow said. “We will continue to work closely with the Anderson County District Attorney’s Office as we move forward with this case."
Allyson Mitchell, Anderson County District Attorney stated, “This act of intentional human loss is inexcusable. We will seek justice for Nathaniel.”