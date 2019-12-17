Palestine man charged with capital murder in connection with infant son’s death

PALESTINE, Texas (News Release) - On Saturday, December 14th, 4-month-old infant Nathaniel Torrez died just after 6 p.m. in a Houston hospital. The infant was initially brought in to the Palestine Regional Medical Center ER unresponsive on November 12th. Doctors discovered that the infant had numerous rib fractures, a fractured right arm and a skull fracture that led to a brain bleed. The infant was then transported to Houston for further treatment.