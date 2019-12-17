McDermott International to relocate to Plaza Tower

With this move in January of 2020, McDermott will bring over 100 professionals to downtown Tyler to occupy more than 30,000 square feet in Plaza Tower. Co-owner Garnett Brookshire remarked, “This lease is a reflection of the tremendous revitalization effort taking place in downtown. We are truly thankful that the representatives of McDermott acknowledge the value of being downtown and we look forward to a longstanding relationship with their bright group of professionals.”