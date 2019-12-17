McDermott International to relocate to Plaza Tower

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A business located in east Tyler will soon be relocating to Plaza Tower in downtown.
According to a press release, Plaza Tower, on Tyler’s Downtown Square, continues to expand Tyler’s most prestigious office complex. Owners Tim Brookshire, Garnett Brookshire and Andy Bergfeld are pleased to announce that McDermott International will relocate their offices from east Tyler to occupy three floors in Plaza Tower.
With this move in January of 2020, McDermott will bring over 100 professionals to downtown Tyler to occupy more than 30,000 square feet in Plaza Tower. Co-owner Garnett Brookshire remarked, “This lease is a reflection of the tremendous revitalization effort taking place in downtown. We are truly thankful that the representatives of McDermott acknowledge the value of being downtown and we look forward to a longstanding relationship with their bright group of professionals.”
The release said McDermott International recently acquired CB&I and serves as a leading provider of technology, engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Operating in more than 54 countries, McDermott has served the energy industry since its inception in 1923.
