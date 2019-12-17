Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are recommending a reduced sentence for a political consultant from New Jersey who was caught up in a political corruption case in Arkansas. Donald “D.A.” Jones faces 33 to 41 months in prison when sentenced Monday in federal court in Philadelphia. Federal prosecutors on Thursday filed a memorandum that was first reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette saying Jones deserves prison time, but a reduced sentence because of his cooperation in a wide-ranging case that led to the convictions of several former Arkansas lawmakers, including former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson. Hutchinson is the nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson and son of former U.S. Sen. Tim Hutchinson.