Highest-performing Longview ISD teachers could see nearly $20K in December paycheck

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday, Longview ISD announced nearly $2.4 million in incentive pay for achieving teachers; they say that a select few of the very highest-performing teachers could receive nearly $20,000 in their December paycheck.
The LISD Board of Trustees approved the $2 million-plus budget amendment as part of Longview Incentive for Teachers (LIFT) pay for performance, around eight times more than the $350,000 total amount paid out to staffers in 2014-15, which was the first year of the program, LISD says.
Details of allotments by campus distinction, courtesy of the district:
• Longview High School: 5 Academic Distinction Designations at $500 per distinction would yield $2,500 per person (225 staff = $562,500)
• Early Grad High School: 5 Academic Distinction Designations at $500 per distinction would yield $2,500 per person (18 staff = $45,000)
• Forest Park Middle: 5 Academic Distinction Designations at $500 per distinction would yield $2,500 per person (65 staff = $162,500)
• Foster Middle: 7 Academic Distinction Designations at $500 per distinction would yield $3,500 per person (80 staff = $280,000)
• Judson Middle: 3 Academic Distinction Designations at $500 per distinction would yield $1,500 per person (70 staff = $105,000)
• Bramlette Elementary: 6 Academic Distinction Designations at $500 per distinction would yield $3,000 per person (55 staff = $165,000)
• Hudson PEP Elementary: 6 Academic Distinction Designations at $500 per distinction would yield $3,000 per person (45 staff = $135,000)
• Ned E. Williams Elementary: 5 Academic Distinction Designations at $500 per distinction would yield $2,500 per person (50 staff = $125,000)
• JL Everhart Elementary: 1 Academic Distinction Designations at $500 per distinction would yield $500 per person (65 staff = $32,500)
Included in the allotment is $3,000 per teacher at East Texas Montessori Prep Academy (120 staff = $360,000); $4,000 for Instructional Support staff; and $2,000 for non-campus support staff.
"We're thrilled with the excellent progress all our teachers and staff are making with students across the entire district," said board president Ginia Northcutt. "It's also wonderful to be able to reward those campuses that achieve state distinctions in helping students meet and exceed goals."
Longtime LISD board member Dr. Chris Mack agreed.
"Our students perform better, our teachers make more money," he said. "It's as simple as that."
Dr. Jody Clements, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources/Community Relations, said the funds are scheduled to go out in December's pay period.
"This program is 100 percent funded through local funds from the fund balance, as approved by the LISD Board of Trustees," he added.
The Longview Incentive for Teachers Pay for Performance Award Model, the LIFT Campus Academic Distinction Designation Pay for Performance Payout and the EOC High Stakes Re-Testers Model Payout has seen a steady increase in teacher success since the program began.
"But that's exactly what the board's intention was for this program, to have more staff meeting the requirements," said Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox. "The criteria is still the same; we've just had significantly more teachers qualify."
LISD has been using the Education Value Added Assessment System to measures student progress based on statistical data submitted each year.
If a student shows an expected amount of progress, the teacher is not rewarded. But if the student shows greater than expected progress, the teacher is given an incentive based on the exceptional progress amount.
Based on a "value-added" system and "achievement," core subject area teachers with economically-disadvantaged students showing exceptional or more than expected progress in core subject areas could receive about a $140 incentive or $200 incentive per student, depending on the level of progress.
The campus distinction designation awards will give $500 per campus distinction to each full-time staff member at the school.
Qualifying staff must be full-time and have an attendance rate of 97 percent.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.