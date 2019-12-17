East Texas Ag News

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here in east texas .. It’s common that many yards are covered in leaves this time of year due. If you find yourself doing lawn work and don’t know what to do with the leaves ... County extension agents in overton has some ideas. They want you to avoid disposing of leaves because they can create a significant burden on landfills. Instead, they encourage you to find other uses for the leaves. If your lawn is lightly covered, you can mow over the leaves and leave the shreddings on your lawn. This technique is most effective when a mulching mower is used. Using leaves as a mulch is another simple and effective way to recycle the organic material. Leaves can be used as a mulch in vegetable gardens, flower beds and around shrubs and trees. You can apply a 3 to 6 inch layers of shredded leaves around the base of trees and shrubs and a 2 to 3 inches in annual and perennial flower beds.