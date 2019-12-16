WEBXTRA: Longview compost site closed due to fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview’s compost site will be closed for the week of Dec. 16 in the wake of a fire at that location, according to a press release.
Yard waste service from the city’s Sanitation Department will not be affected.
Earlier on Monday, the Longview Fire Department responded to a fire at city’s Compost Site on Swinging Bridge Road. The fire is now under control, but it is expected to continue to burn and/or smoke for an extended period of time.
“The fire is limited to compost areas in the back area of the site,” the press release stated. “There is no immediate danger to neighboring property or residents in the area.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.