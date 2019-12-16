VIDEO: Dr. Glenn Strauss with Mercy Ships speaks on ETN

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Glenn Strauss, Intl. Programs Director of Medical Capacity Building from Mercy Ships joined Kayla Lyons on East Texas Now Monday.
Mercy Ships, based in Lindale, just completed their 100,000th surgery. Their ship, the Africa Mercy, is currently docked in the country of Senegal where it will remain until June of 2020.
The ship has approximately 400 volunteers and plans to provide 1,200 to 1,700 life-changing surgeries onboard.
Their new hospital ship, the Global Mercy, is scheduled to launch in late 2020 and Mercy Ships said it will double the size of the Africa Mercy and require 1,200 volunteers.
