Tyler’s Glass Recreation Center reopens doors after scheduled maintenance, renovations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One month since it temporarily closed its doors, the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler has reopened after completing a round of scheduled renovations and maintenance.
City officials said facility floors were resurfaced during, and interior walls were repainted. The City of Tyler also stated all weight room fitness equipment will be replaced.
“We just wanted to be able to offer new upgraded equipment to our members," said Staci Lara, a supervisor at the Glass Recreation Center. "We’ve had the equipment since 2001 so it was outdated more than 18 years old. We were lucky and blessed to get this new equipment it is 18 pieces of brand new [equipment] and a climber as well.”
“It’s very exciting, this is very nice; North Tyler area really needed it in order for us to stay continuously active," said Judith Chandler, member of the Glass Recreation Center. "To have all this nice equipment we don’t have an excuse not to come.”
The gymnasium also got new flooring. The floor was sanded down to revitalize all of the colors, and the City of Tyler logo was added to the center.
“I’ve seen a lot of kids come through here of all ages and they will come in here and play basketball," Lara said.
The city said all classes and programs hosted at the center will again resume their normal schedules.
