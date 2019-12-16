Tyler families shop with cops at Academy Sports and Outdoors

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Sunday, Academy Sports and Outdoors joined with the Tyler Police Department to host their first-holiday shopping spree for ten local families. Together, they brought the magic of Christmas to Tyler for families going through a tough season.
“These are ten families that needed that break this year," said Chuck Boyce, Community Response Officer for the Tyler Police Department. "We get to share that moment with them, which is awesome.”
“We get to take ten families who may not be able to do what they wanted to do for Christmas, and we get to get them outdoors," said Michelle Threadgill, the Store Director at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Tyler. "We get to get them bikes. We get to get them outdoor equipment. We get to put them in new shoes.”
Debbie Soils, who shopped with her husband and three children for those news shoes, said that when she received the call from the Tyler Police Department about the shopping spree, she cried. “It’s a huge blessing. It’s a very big blessing," she said. "It came at just the right time, and it means more than they know.”
“I am thankful that we had this opportunity to come here as a family cause it’s been kind of hard," said Debbie’s daughter, Savannah. "It’s just really nice to see that people in the community like to help people.”
This holiday season, Academy Sports and Outdoors is giving back a total of $250,000 to first responder organizations and local communities at events like the one in Tyler.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.