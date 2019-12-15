Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! After a very pleasant and warm Sunday, we focus on the potential for showers and storms overnight and tomorrow as our next strong cold front begins to move through the area. A broken line of showers and thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of this cold front as the front pushes southeast tonight. Most of the rain looks to be clear of the northern half of East Texas by 1 PM. The eastern counties of Deep East Texas could potentially see a few stronger to severe thunderstorms develop in the afternoon. Damaging gusty winds, isolated hail, and a tornado are all possible with this current set up so these storms tomorrow certainly need to be monitored, however, the current severe set up is much more conducive EAST of the Texas/Lousiana state line. Current thinking is: storms will likely develop and strengthen in East Texas, some possibly becoming severe, then moving out of the state into Lousiana where a greater severe threat is evident. Conditions will gradually clear out Monday night, with a few areas starting out partly cloudy on Tuesday morning before skies totally clear out by the afternoon. Temperatures behind the front will fall throughout the afternoon on Monday, and most of East Texas will be close to, or below, freezing on Tuesday morning. Another round of below-freezing temps for our Wednesday before southerly winds warm us back into the 60s by Friday afternoon before another cold front races through East Texas. A few showers and thundershowers possible during the day on Friday before clearing out into the weekend with mostly sunny skies and temperatures pretty close to seasonal norms.