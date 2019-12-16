Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Man, woman arrested in connection with shooting incident

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - Through continuous investigations throughout yesterday and into early this morning, Smith County Sheriff’s investigators with the assistance of the Longview Police Department determined that this shooting occurred in Longview, Texas. They were also able to identify the two individuals who were in the vehicle when the subject was left on the side of the road. An all points bulletin was sent out by Smith County with the suspect vehicle description. This subsequently resulted in that vehicle being stopped by an officer with the Forney (Texas) Police Department. A male subject was taken into custody at this location.
As the investigation continued, Smith County Investigators and Longview PD Detectives were able to locate a second suspect in Dallas, Texas. Smith County Investigators responded to a hotel in Dallas and subsequently detained a female suspect at this location.
All of the information obtained during this investigation, including evidence gathered by Smith County Crime Scene Investigators, will be turned over to Detectives with the Longview Police Department as this offense occurred in their jurisdiction.
Smith County Investigators were also able to positively identify LaDarius Bell – 26 of Tyler as the individual who was shot and left on the side of the road. He remains in critical condition at UT Health in Tyler.