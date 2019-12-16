Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Man, woman arrested in connection with shooting incident

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - Through continuous investigations throughout yesterday and into early this morning, Smith County Sheriff’s investigators with the assistance of the Longview Police Department determined that this shooting occurred in Longview, Texas. They were also able to identify the two individuals who were in the vehicle when the subject was left on the side of the road. An all points bulletin was sent out by Smith County with the suspect vehicle description. This subsequently resulted in that vehicle being stopped by an officer with the Forney (Texas) Police Department. A male subject was taken into custody at this location.