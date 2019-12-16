2 people dead, 1 person injured after shooting incident in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people died, and another person was injured in a shooting incident that occurred in Upshur County Sunday night.
According to a press release, Upshur County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting that had occurred in the 6300 block of Periwinkle Road at about 8:54 p.m. Sunday.
The 911 caller said that she had been shot, and while the UCSO deputies were en route to the scene, the woman also told dispatch that her daughter had been shot as well.
“The female caller was able to give a description of the person who had shot them and what type of vehicle the person was driving,” the press release stated.
When the deputies got to the scene, they found the two female victims. The adult dead was found dead of a gunshot wound outside of the house, and the mother was found inside the home, the press release stated.
As more law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, they encountered a person driving a pickup who was attempting to leave the property. The person who was driving the truck stopped, and law enforcement officers heard a single gunshot from inside the pickup, the press release stated.
When the law enforcement officers at the scene approached the vehicle, they found that the person driving the pickup was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the press release stated. There was no one else in the truck.
The mother was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical with life-threatening injuries, the press release stated.
“The identities of the person involved are not being released at this time,” Sheriff Larry Webb said in the press release. “I would like to thank the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Ore City PD, and the Gilmer PD for their assistance.”
