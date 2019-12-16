Panola County woman goes missing from Shreveport hospital

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KLTV) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert on a woman from the area who has been reported missing from a Shreveport hospital.
Mary Kathryn Conatser suffers from dementia and was last seen at Willis Knighton Hospital in the 2600 block of Greenwood Road. She reportedly lives in Panola County.
Conatser was last seen wearing a multi-color shirt and blue jeans. She is believed to be driving a silver 2019 Honda CRV with the Texas tag number LZM 5665. It is not known which direction she was traveling.
Anyone with information on Conatser is urged to call Shreveport police at 318-673-6900 or the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333.
