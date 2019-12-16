EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A cold front is moving through the region this morning with temperatures falling into the 40s in a few places behind the front. Many areas are still in the 50s and 60s ahead of the cold front. Expect mostly cloudy skies today and a chance for a few showers right along the front, with the best chances being later today in Deep East Texas. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s once the cold front reaches your area and then stay steady in the lower 50s through the afternoon. Clouds begin to clear this evening with mostly sunny skies expected tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s most of the day tomorrow with a chilly north wind. More sunshine for midweek with a very slow warming trend. Another chance for a few showers on Friday with another weak cold front. Afternoon highs will stay in the 50s most of the week, but could warm back to the 60s by the weekend.