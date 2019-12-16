Man accused of thefts at Mount Pleasant manufacturing plant

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Omaha man has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a Mount Pleasant manufacturing plant.
According to a Facebook post from the Titus County Sheriff’s Office, during October, Titus County sheriff’s deputies were summoned to Priefert Manufacturing Plant on the 2600 block of South Jefferson in Mount Pleasant regarding numerous thefts from the facility’s scrap metal department. It was reported at that time, that over a several night period, unknown suspects trespassed onto the property where they stole a significant number of aluminum radiators.
The sheriff’s office said an investigation commenced into whoever was responsible for the thefts of the valuable scrap metal and investigators coordinated with company officials to devise a method of tracking some of other materials back to the owner, should the thefts continue. A new theft was discovered at the location on Friday, December 13th which would ultimately not bode well for the culprits of the theft when they stole more scrap items and other items of value.
The sheriff’s office said on Monday, Dec. 16, the collaborative effort paid off when a local cooperating scrap yard provided a name and address for a seller who had sold the scrap yard material that could solidly be linked to the victim. The scrapyard notified the sheriff’s office when one of the suspects returned with another load of suspected stolen material.
Sheriff’s Office investigators were able to develop probable cause to show that Courtland Marcel Bradford, a 25 year old man from Omaha was responsible for numerous thefts.
The sheriff’s office said Bradford was arrested for two separate state jail felonies for the offense of “Theft of Copper, Bronze, Brass, and Aluminum.” Bradford was also arrested for a class B misdemeanor theft of property, other than scrap materials. In Texas, theft of any amount of those materials constitutes a felony offense.
Courtland Bradford was booked into the Titus County jail where he awaits arraignment by a magistrate for the offenses. The Titus County Sheriff’s Office continues an investigation to identify each of Bradford’s accomplices and more arrests are expected.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.