Longview meat processing shop voluntarily shuts down after complaints to city

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Skinner’s Deer Processing has voluntarily shut down operations after complaints were investigated by Longview Environmental Health.
Shawn Hara with the City of Longview said Skinner’s had been leased out to other individuals who did not obtain a proper permit for operating the facility.
A Texas Game Warden visited the shop on Monday since the facility also butchers wild game, like deer.
Skinner’s was given a notice of violation but was not cited since they voluntarily shut down, according to Hara.
No word on when, or if, the facility will re-open.
