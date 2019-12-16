Kilgore police searching for two people wanted in connection to a home invasion

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is actively seeking two individuals they say were involved in a home invasion/robbery on Dec. 15.
According to a Facebook post from the department, Jaylen Reese and Ajailion Mcfarland are currently wanted and should be considered armed and dangerous. They said they should not be approached by the public.
If you have information, please contact Detectives Andre Phillips or Joshua Sims at 903 218 6907 or by email at Andre.phillips@cityofkilgore.com.
The post said you may also contact the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903 236 STOP or you can text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+your tip. Refer to KPD Incident #1912-0865.
