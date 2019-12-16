East, Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Now that the cold front has moved through East Texas and the threat for severe weather has dropped out...we are looking for some very chilly temperatures here in East Texas for the next few days...especially during the mornings. Wind Chills will be in the 20s overnight tonight and into the middle part of the morning on Tuesday. Low temperatures are expected to be below freezing or near freezing through Thursday morning and highs should stay in the 50s. Near 50 on Tuesday and then into the upper 50s on Thursday. A weak cold front on Friday could bring in a few showers to East Texas. Not much cool air with this front. The upcoming weekend is looking fairly nice with lows in the upper 30s to near 40 and highs in the 60s. Stay warm.