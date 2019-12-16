East Texas high school students “cheer in” 2020

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Two East Texas cheerleaders will be ringing in the New Year from 5,000 miles away. They’re packing up their pom poms and heading to England to cheer in the London New Year’s Day Parade as part of the All-American cheer team.
Gabby Moore, a senior at Palestine High School, and Kortlyn Hayley, a junior at Chapel Hill High School, will join with 700 high school cheerleaders from across the country to “cheer in" 2020. Both students tried out for the All-American cheer team and were chosen as two of the highest performing high school cheerleaders in the nation.
Even though Palestine and Chapel Hill are football rivals, both girls are excited to be going “across the pond” together.
“With cheer, rivals aren’t really a thing. It’s more sportsmanship. We all get along," said Hayley.
According to Moore, all of the cheerleaders will spend about two days practicing their routines together. Then, they are free to explore England, something Moore, who has never been out of the country, says she is most excited about.
Both Moore and Hayley have been cheering since they were little girls and plan to continue throughout college.
