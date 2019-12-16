Cumby officer, woman struck by vehicle while assisting stranded driver

CUMBY, Texas (KLTV) - A Cumby police officer was injured while assisting a stranded driver.
According to the Cumby Police Department, Office Nichols Geer was helping a motorist on North Service road, near mile marker 115, Sunday night.
Another vehicle stopped to aid in the assistance.
Shortly after, a driver traveling eastbound crashed into one of the vehicles closest to Geer.
“Officer Geer was thrown over the stranded vehicle and landed in the median between the North Service Road and the interstate," said Cumby Police in an early morning Facebook post. "Before Officer Geer was struck, he was able to push one of the females out of the way of the oncoming vehicle. The other female was injured as a result of the oncoming vehicle striking the stranded vehicle.”
One woman was taken from the scene by ambulance to a hospital in Greenville. Officials said she likely suffered a broken leg.
Geer was taken to be checked at CHRISTUS Mother Francis Hospital - Sulphur Springs. According to officials, he was checked and released without any injuries.
The department said, “Officer Geer is going to be good to go in a few days!”
No word yet on any charges related to the crash.
