Apartment damaged by early-morning fire in Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - An apartment in Gladewater was damaged by fire in the early-morning hours Monday.
Fire and smoke damage was visible outside of the complex, located in the 300 block of N. Main Street.
A resident said she was awoken by the unit’s owner, who was knocking on doors to make sure everyone got out alright.
The city’s fire marshal requested the unit be boarded up as the department investigates what caused the fire. It appeared as though the fire was contained to one unit, but authorities have not confirmed how many units were damaged.
