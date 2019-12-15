Wreaths Across America ceremony at Rosewood park

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In a time of joy and giving during this holiday season, veterans and families of veterans gathered to pay tribute to those who selflessly give of themselves to serve in our armed forces.
In Longview, as well as across the nation, ‘Wreaths Across America’ was held.
It was the traditional solemn remembrance at Rosewood Park, for those who have given service to the country.
Wreaths were placed at the base of flags representing each branch of service.
For many, it was a time to remember family who had served in the past.
“To honor his memory, he spent 20 years, he was an air force chaplain, and it’s something that he always wanted to do is to go into the military,” said visitor Carolyn Morton.
A time to honor family friends who gave selflessly to protect the freedoms they hold sacred.
"We honor the graves of the soldiers, airmen, the sailors, marines," said one visitor.
Veterans from the Vietnam era to the ‘Desert Storm’ era were in attendance.
