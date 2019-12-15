Third Day of Christmas: 3 anchor recipes

“I love this cornbread dressing because a) Southern cornbread (duh) and b) it’s a true family recipe,” says KLTV 7 Anchor Anissa Centers. “When most people talk about family recipes, they’re referencing recipes that have been in their families for generations. Those are great but for me this is a family recipe because it’s a recipe my husband and I found together years ago, when we started searching for a dressing that we both liked. That’s what marriage is supposed to be —a joining of people who choose to be family and who are willing to take the time to find ways to make one another happy, without sacrificing who you are, at your core. With that in mind, I introduce you to Miss Bettie’s Cornbread Dressing. P.S. for the sake of honesty, I admit that I use store bought biscuits.”