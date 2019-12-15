Suspects sought in connection to attempted burglary at Chase Bank in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are looking for three suspects in connection to an attempted theft of an ATM.
Police say three suspects entered the Chase Bank parking lot on 140 SSW Loop 323 around 3:28 a.m. and tried to take an ATM machine with their truck.
All three were wearing gloves according to police.
The suspects damaged the ATM while trying to get out the cash, before fleeing in a vehicle police described as a white pickup with possible damages to the rear of the truck.
Police say no money was taken in the process.
Anyone who may have information tied to this incident is asked to contact Tyler Police.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.