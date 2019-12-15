One dead in crash on SL-571 in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed in a crash in Rusk County Saturday.
According to DPS, at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SL-571, 2.5 miles south of the city of Henderson in Rusk County.
DPS said the investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe, Marshall Lee Tucker, 50, of Longview was traveling north on SL-571 when he fell asleep and traveled across the roadway and struck a southbound 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport driven by Antonio Garcia, 62, of Henderson.
Judge Cindy Redmon pronounced Garcia at the scene, he was taken to Rader Funeral Home in Henderson. Tucker and a passenger in his vehicle, Tonya Marie Tucker, 42, of Longview were both transported to UT-Health – Tyler in serious condition.
DPS said the crash remains under investigation.
