One dead in crash on CR-1201 in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person died in a crash on CR-1201 in Henderson County Friday.
According to DPS, on Dec. 13 at 2:44 PM, troopers responded to a fatal crash on CR-1201, 4.7 miles southeast of the city of Malakoff in Henderson County.
The investigators preliminary report shows that the driver of a 2008 Ford Expedition, Jason Ray Reyes, 41, of Malakoff was traveling south on CR-1201 approaching a curve to the left in the roadway. The driver failed to negotiate the curve, instead ran off the roadway to the right and into the ditch were it struck several trees and a rock embankment.
DPS said the unrestrained driver was pronounced at the scene by Judge Belinda Brownlow and taken to Huckabee-Tomlinson Funeral Home in Malakoff.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.