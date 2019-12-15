New porch means safety and mobility for Tyler family and first responders

“He said we have a situation where the fire department was being called out regularly to help this young lady out of her home to be able to go to the doctor,” said Samuel Smith, the CEO of Hand Up. “The porch that surrounded her home and the handicap ramp were in total disrepair and they were very dangerous and so the fire department and EMS teams were having to work really hard to be able to get this lady — who is bed ridden right now — out of the house and be able to get in the ambulance.”