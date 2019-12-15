New porch means safety and mobility for Tyler family and first responders

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - When Tyler firefighters were having a hard time helping a woman get in and out of her home, due to the condition of it’s porch, they asked for help fro a local organization.
The assistant fire chief called the Hand Up Network and told them about the situation where their help was needed.
“He said we have a situation where the fire department was being called out regularly to help this young lady out of her home to be able to go to the doctor,” said Samuel Smith, the CEO of Hand Up. “The porch that surrounded her home and the handicap ramp were in total disrepair and they were very dangerous and so the fire department and EMS teams were having to work really hard to be able to get this lady — who is bed ridden right now — out of the house and be able to get in the ambulance.”
The Hand Up Network knew just what they needed to do.
“We put together a response team and re-stabilized the porch and rebuilt everything,” said Smith. “Now when the fire department or EMS team comes to take her to the doctors, they can walk on that porch and be very safe to get her to her medical team."
Christia Franklin, who lives in the home with her grandmother, said it’s more than just fixing a porch.
“I’m blown away because they did such an awesome job,” said Franklin. “It didn’t just stop there, Mr. Smith prayed with me, I was like oh my god this is like a dream come true.”
Franklin’s grandmother, Irene Moore, said it’s a huge blessing.
“I think it’s a miracle,” said Moore. “It’s just a blessing that they did that for me.”
Those with the Hand Up Network said they were blessed in return.
“When you talk with Christia, she’s such a dynamic personality,” said Smith. “Yes, she’s bed ridden and yes she’s struggling right now with her health and I went in to tell her how we were going to bless her and I left feeling blessed myself.”
Both Franklin and Moore said they now feel safe themselves using the porch but they’re glad the first responders who often help them will be safe, as well.
To learn more about the Hand Up Network, their programs and volunteer opportunities, head to their website.
