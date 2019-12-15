Man in critical condition after being found with gunshot wound in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in critical condition after being found with a gunshot wound Sunday.
According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Smith County Patrol Deputies were sent to a deadly conduct call in the 17700 block of FM 2089 near Overton.
Upon the arrival of deputies, a male subject was located at the scene suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. UT Health EMS arrived a short time later and the victim was subsequently airlifted to UT Health Tyler by Air 1. He is listed in critical condition at this time.
The sheriff’s office said initial information suggests that the victim was dragged out of a vehicle and left on the side of the road. The suspect vehicle is described as a blue mid to compact sized four door sedan last seen headed north on FM 2089.
Smith County Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and are following up on several leads.
The sheriff’s office said the identity of the victim is unknown at this time. He is described as a light skinned, heavy set black male with “Kingston” tattooed on his left shoulder and “RIP Dane Scott Jr.” on his right shoulder. If you have any information on the identity of this victim please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.