2 Linden-Kildare CISD students killed in crash

LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - Two Linden-Kildare CISD students were killed in a crash Saturday.
According to a Facebook post from Linden-Kildare CISD, Shantey and Adryanna Hawkins were killed when the car they were traveling in collided with a log truck just after 7:00 a.m. Saturday.
The post said the collision occurred on Hwy 125 in front of the high school.
The district said Adryanna was a freshman and Shantey was a sophomore at Linden-Kildare High School. Their mother, Gwen, was also in the accident and is currently in the hospital in Texarkana.
“Our hearts are grieving for these students and their families. Please join us in keeping them at the forefront of our thoughts and prayers as we all attempt to cope with this sudden and tragic loss,” the district said in the post.
The post said counselors will be made available to anyone in the school community These counselors have been assigned to the high school, but will remain in place for as long as needed and will offer their support to any of district’s students and staff members.
“As a community, we ask you to extend your love and support to the Hawkins Family. This tragedy impacts our community as a whole, including those at Linden-Kildare CISD who cared deeply for Shantey and Adryanna. Please continue to lift these families in your thoughts and prayers,” the post said.
