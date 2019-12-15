Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy in a record landslide vote, becoming the first Tigers player to take home college football's most prestigious award in 60 years. Burrow received 2,608 points and 841 first-place votes. Burrow broke Heisman records for percentage of first-place votes received, percentage of total points received and margin of victory. Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was second. Burrow transferred to LSU from Ohio State last season. He finished strong in 2018 and broke out this season, setting a Southeastern Conference record with 48 touchdown passes and leading top-ranked LSU to its first College Football Playoff appearance.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — J’ Von McCormick scored 20 points, freshman Isaac Okoro added 12 and No. 12 Auburn improved to 9-0, beating Saint Louis 67-61 in the Mike Slive Invitational at Legacy Arena. The teams struggled to generate offense early, but the Tigers used physical defense, feeding into transition buckets to create separation in the second half.
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Breein Tyree scored a career high 34 points and hit eight 3-pointers to lead Ole Miss to an 82-64 victory over Middle Tennessee. Ole Miss shot 53 percent as a team and had 23 assists, but Tyree’s performance dominated the day.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tyson Carter led four teammates in double figures with 14 points and Mississippi State beat Kansas State 67-61 in the first game of the Never Forget Tribute Classic. Abdul Ado scored 13 points for Mississippi State (7-2), Robert Woodard II had 12 and D.J. Stewart Jr. added 10. Cartier Diarra scored 20 points and Mike McGuirl added 14 for Kansas State (6-4).
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bryce Golden scored 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting to lead No. 18 Butler’s balanced scoring attack in a 66-41 romp over Southern. The Bulldogs ran their record to 10-1 on Saturday. Sean McDermott added 11 points and Khalif Battle 10. Twelve Bulldogs played and 11 scored. The Bulldogs extended the nation’s longest nonconference home games winning streak to 57. Isaiah Rollins had 13 points for Southern, which fell to 3-8.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bryson Robinson had 22 points as New Orleans routed Williams Baptist 103-59 on Saturday night. Gerrale Gates had a career-high 19 points and seven rebounds for New Orleans (4-5), which earned its fourth straight home victory.