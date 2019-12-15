East Texas firefighters and CPS workers collect toys donations

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas firefighters and child protective workers take in toy donations for the holidays.
At the Longview mall, Longview firefighters and CPS workers were collecting donations of toys for their annual 'East Texas Angel Network' drive.
From stuffed animals to bicycles, it was a productive day as the toy trailer was nearly filled by mid-afternoon.
During the holiday season, children in foster care can often get overlooked, and that’s a main focus of the collaborative drive.
Any you can continue to make donations by dropping them off at any Longview fire department location.
