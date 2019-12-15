Crews responding to fire at Longview compost site

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Crews are responding to the Longview compost site off Swinging Bridge Road for a reported fire.
Units from Longview, Gladewater, Clarksville City and White Oak have sent tankers to the scene.
Locals in the area said they believe the fire started yesterday and increased in size today.
The Longview Fire Department said the fire is under control, but it is expected to continue to burn and/or smoke for an extended period of time. The fire is limited to compost piles in the back area of the site.
They said there is no immediate danger to neighboring property or residents in the area.
