Vehicle fire burns up Christmas gifts

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) -If you have a carload of Christmas gifts, you would probably cover them up when you got out of the car, but generally speaking, you wouldn’t worry about a car fire.
Well, a car fire is exactly what happened to a Longview woman on Thursday. Her SUV burned while she stopped at a restaurant, and she lost Christmas for her three kids.
Marcella Badoy may associate her burning car with Christmas for a while. She’s part of the Buckner Family Hope Center and working to gain independence for herself and her three kids.
She had just come from the Buckner Christmas Marketplace at the old Foster Middle School in Longview. Susan Williams, the director of the Family Hope Center, explained the families in need participating in programs at Buckner earn points for their involvement.
“Everybody earned a different amount of points. Everything is priced, kind of like going to a store, and they get the chance to be able to shop for their kids and just save a little bit of money for Christmas. But also, they put so much work into it that we really want to remind them that they did this,” Williams said.
Volunteering and taking classes to further themselves earns the points, and Marcella had just spent them all on her kids’ Christmas. She stopped at Ell Pollo Cachuchon for some lunch but parked in the wrong place.
“You pulled up and parked and then just came inside?” I asked Marcella.
She nodded in agreement.
“I parked and came inside,” she replied.
“And while you were sitting in here that happened?” I asked her.
“Si,” Marcella responded.
A power line had snapped, fell on her car and caught it on fire.
“So, sounds like you were actually there for that, but we heard this morning that her car had completely burned up including all of the toys and everything that she had just gotten at the Christmas Market,” Williams said.
They called Marcella to see if she could go back to the marketplace and shop again.
“We are still waiting on a few people to come and shop, but either way we’ll make sure she has gift cards or some other items from our market to make sure that that gets replaced,” Williams said.
Marcella was unable to go back to the market before they closed because she was at work. However, Buckner picked out some gifts and got them wrapped to make up for the fiery Grinch who stole her Christmas.
Buckner delivered another set of gifts to Marcella after she got off work. Susan Williams said she was incredibly grateful there were enough gifts left over for Marcella’s children.
