Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off this morning with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 AM. Be sure you are using extra caution on the roadways. By this afternoon we will warm to the upper 60s and see plenty of sunshine. Overnight we will cool to the upper 40s. Tomorrow will be unseasonably warm, in the mid-70s with partly sunny skies. Late on Sunday night, we will start to see a few showers start to move in. Monday morning expect widespread showers and isolated thundershowers as a cold front passes through. We should be clear and mostly sunny by the afternoon. Cooler temperatures will follow for the rest of the work-week as we sit in the mid to upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. The next best chance to see rain will be on Friday afternoon.