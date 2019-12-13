East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Looking very nice overnight tonight here in East Texas. For our Saturday, Mostly Sunny skies are expected with again a cool morning and mild afternoon. On Sunday, more clouds build into East Texas with a slight chance for a few showers very late in the day. On Monday morning, a cold front moves through allowing for chances of showers and a few thundershowers to occur during the morning, then clearing skies by mid to late afternoon. Tuesday through Thursday of next week look very nice with chilly mornings and cool afternoons. The next chance for rain could be next Friday as the southerly winds bring in more moisture to East Texas. Have a great weekend.