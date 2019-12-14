Memorial service announced for Tyler philanthropist Bob Herd

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was a generous donor and friend to many in East Texas has died.
Bob L. Herd died on Dec. 13, 2019, according to Stewart Family Funeral Home. He was 91.
Herd began his notable career and philanthropy after he attended Texas Tech on the GI Bill, earning his Petroleum Engineering degree. He started working at Lone Star Gas in Athens, then moved to Tyler in 1965 with wife Pat and their daughters, Kelli and Staci, starting the Herd Producing Company, Inc., the obituary says.
“Within two years his decision to become independent proved to be a good one...hitting eight of nine wells and propelling his career beyond his wildest dreams owning and operating hundreds of oil and gas wells throughout Louisiana and Texas. Bob was honored with the Society of Petroleum Engineer’s 1993 Pioneer Award, the 1994 Texas Tech Distinguished Alumni Award and the Texas Tech Distinguished Engineer Award in 1995.”
To share their good fortune, Mr. and Mrs. Herd started the Bob L. Herd Foundation in 1994. They have donated to numerous entities and organizations in East Texas, including Marvin United Methodist Church’s Herd Worship Center, The Pat Herd Women’s Center at Christus Trinity Mother Frances, and The Herd Family Intensive Care Center at UT Health East Texas. Scholarships were provided to the University of Texas at Tyler, Tyler Junior College, and Texas Tech.
Mr. Herd’s newest great-grandchild, Bobby Lee II, was born on his 91st brithday, Dec. 9, 2019.
The funeral home says memorials in honor of Mr. Herd may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, TX 75701 or the charity of your choice.
Visitation is scheduled for Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at Marvin United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 300 W. Erwin Street, Tyler, TX 75702 with Dr. Doug Baker officiating. For further information please go to www.stewartfamilyfuneral.com.
